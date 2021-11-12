Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $487.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.16 and a 52 week high of $517.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

