Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 745,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $36.23 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

