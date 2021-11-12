Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$20.25 at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

