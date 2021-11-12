Critical Analysis: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Editas Medicine and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $90.73 million 28.74 -$115.98 million ($3.24) -11.79 Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 3 5 9 0 2.35 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $57.27, suggesting a potential upside of 49.91%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -871.91% -38.95% -30.38% Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Omega Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

