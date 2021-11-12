Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.65 on Friday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31.
CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
