Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.65 on Friday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,864,718 shares of company stock worth $53,648,907 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

