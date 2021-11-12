Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $4.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSFE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paysafe to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.