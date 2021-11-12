Credit Suisse Group Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $145.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.