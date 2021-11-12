Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 478,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.