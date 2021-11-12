Credit Suisse AG Purchases 27,346 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 355.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $943,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

