Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

