Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $843.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $509.39 and a 1-year high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

