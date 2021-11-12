Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,017,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,882,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 113.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 1,787,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 48.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,784,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 1,569,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $6.60 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

