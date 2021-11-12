Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Domtar worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.06 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

