Credit Suisse AG Acquires 30,029 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $107.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.