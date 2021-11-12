Credit Suisse AG Acquires 18,172 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DermTech were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK opened at $24.03 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $711.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

