Craig Hallum Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $27.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.
TPIC stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a P/E ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
