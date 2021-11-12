Craig Hallum Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $27.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPIC stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a P/E ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

