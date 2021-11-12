Craig Hallum Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $50.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.