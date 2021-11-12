CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

About CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

