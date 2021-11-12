Cowen Increases Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$10.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.34.

Shares of ACB opened at C$9.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.55. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$7.47 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

