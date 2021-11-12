Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. Covestro has a 1-year low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

