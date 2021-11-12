Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Tops $54.63 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $54.63 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00073849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.20 or 0.07225102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.40 or 0.99838391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.