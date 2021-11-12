Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Costco Wholesale worth $664,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

COST stock opened at $516.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

