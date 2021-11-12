Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.