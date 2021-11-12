Cormark Comments on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

ATA opened at C$50.01 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$17.94 and a twelve month high of C$51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

