Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CNVY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

