Contrasting Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Skillz alerts:

This table compares Skillz and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 21.22 -$145.51 million ($0.34) -35.65 Sohu.com $749.89 million 1.13 -$54.97 million $2.62 8.23

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skillz and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $23.06, indicating a potential upside of 90.23%. Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Volatility and Risk

Skillz has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -36.84% -44.24% -29.94% Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98%

Summary

Sohu.com beats Skillz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.