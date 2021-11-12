Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.