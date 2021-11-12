Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

