Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 8.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 69,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,317,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

