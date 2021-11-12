Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 8.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 69,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,317,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
