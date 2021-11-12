Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

CTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 19,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

