Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of CGEN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 148,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

