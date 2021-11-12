Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of CGEN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 148,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.