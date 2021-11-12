Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,627. Compass has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

