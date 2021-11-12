Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.42. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,331 shares of company stock valued at $424,008. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,439. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

