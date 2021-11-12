Comparing Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 8.69% 11.87% 8.95% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viemed Healthcare and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 1.74 $31.53 million $0.24 23.96 Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.70 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Quipt Home Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

