Comparing Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.95 $12.98 million ($0.31) -23.74 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 3 2 0 2.40 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.66%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rimini Street beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

