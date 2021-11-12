Comparing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.23%. Alector has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.13%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Alector.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 7,594.51 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Alector $21.10 million 88.21 -$190.23 million ($0.52) -44.04

ImmunityBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -87.15% Alector -16.62% -12.96% -6.04%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Alector on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

