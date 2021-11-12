Comerica Bank Sells 6,979 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 776,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 316,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

