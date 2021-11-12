Comerica Bank Sells 596 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $350.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.50 and its 200 day moving average is $325.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

