Comerica Bank Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.