Comerica Bank Has $19.57 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $96.36 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

