Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.89% of Columbia Banking System worth $52,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
