Colony Group LLC Sells 436 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $641.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $669.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

