Colony Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,208 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $35.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

