Colony Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 107,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.66 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 644.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.