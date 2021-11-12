Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 261.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after buying an additional 95,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM opened at $430.67 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.