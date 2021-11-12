Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $385.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

