Colony Family Offices LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

