Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.95% of Colliers International Group worth $45,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $142.90 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

