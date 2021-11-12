Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $300,892.23 and $8.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

