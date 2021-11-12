Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $336.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coinbase Global stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682,926 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $172,984,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

